NM attorney general joins others in call for help for children held at the border
Marian Camacho
July 11, 2019 10:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has joined 19 others in calling on a court to grant immediate relief to go toward helping immigrant childen in custody at the border.
The brief was filed in U.S. District Court in California.
Balderas says the federal government is required, under the Flores Settlement Agreement, to meet minimum standards at the facilities where children who are immigrants are held. However, Balderas says Customs and Border Patrol is not providing safe and sanitary conditions.
“It is unacceptable and un-American that President Trump continues to endanger the lives of innocent children for nothing but political gain,” said Attorney General Balderas. "I will continue to fight for the safety and well being of all children, irrespective of their immigration status."
