NM Black Voters Collaborative holds forum for CD-1 candidates

"It's often that Black people and also the Asian community do get left out of that conversation when it comes to governments, when it comes to legislature,” said Graham. “Our issues and the things that matter most to us don't typically get a place where they can be heard."



Sen. Moores canceled his appearance at the forum. His team sent this statement that reads in part:

"The Moores for Congress campaign has participated in, or agreed to participate in 7 forums and debates by June 1.”

Cathryn McGill, the President and CEO of the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, sent a statement in response to Moores' statement:

“The NM state flag celebrates 'perfect friendship among united cultures.' The New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative is proud of the multicultural coalition we have assembled to demonstrate what a united New Mexico could look like. We are so grateful to the candidates who elected to join the NMBVC coalition in that spirit of unity.”

