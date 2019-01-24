NM cannabis producer sues state to recover $1.5 million | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

NM cannabis producer sues state to recover $1.5 million

NM cannabis producer sues state to recover $1.5 million Photo: Luis Sánchez Saturno

Christina Rodriguez
January 24, 2019 10:50 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico's largest medical cannabis producer, nonprofit Ultra Health, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Taxation and Revenue Department.

Advertisement

According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the lawsuit filed argues medical cannabis should be treated the same as prescription drugs. 

Ultra Health has paid more than $1.5 million in gross receipts taxes that they argue that it should not have had to pay because state law exempts gross receipts taxes for prescription drugs. The suit asks for the $1.5 million back, including interest and attorney's fees. 

State Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, told the Santa Fe New Mexican he plans to introduce a bill that would exempt medical marijuana from gross receipts taxes. 

New Mexico's Medical Cannabis Program currently has approximately 67,574 active patients.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: January 24, 2019 10:50 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating
Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
APS to host community forum following alleged racial incident
APS to host community forum following alleged racial incident
Developers of proposed Albuquerque hotel want tax break
Developers of proposed Albuquerque hotel want tax break
Advertisement




New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Governor announces New Mexico's top education officials
Governor announces New Mexico's top education officials
NM cannabis producer sues state to recover $1.5 million
NM cannabis producer sues state to recover $1.5 million
APS to host community forum following alleged racial incident
APS to host community forum following alleged racial incident
Early registration begins for Run for the Zoo
Early registration begins for Run for the Zoo