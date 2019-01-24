NM cannabis producer sues state to recover $1.5 million
Christina Rodriguez
January 24, 2019 10:50 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico's largest medical cannabis producer, nonprofit Ultra Health, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Taxation and Revenue Department.
According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the lawsuit filed argues medical cannabis should be treated the same as prescription drugs.
Ultra Health has paid more than $1.5 million in gross receipts taxes that they argue that it should not have had to pay because state law exempts gross receipts taxes for prescription drugs. The suit asks for the $1.5 million back, including interest and attorney's fees.
State Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, told the Santa Fe New Mexican he plans to introduce a bill that would exempt medical marijuana from gross receipts taxes.
New Mexico's Medical Cannabis Program currently has approximately 67,574 active patients.
