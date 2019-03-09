NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay' | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'

Kassi Nelson
March 09, 2019 09:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fernando Ruiz is a chef in Chama, and next week he will be on the Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay.

Advertisement

Before that, Ruiz was the champion on the popular Food Network show Chopped in 2016. He also earned the top spot on another Food Network show, Guy's Grocery Games. 

Ruiz came to KOB on Saturday to give us a taste of his award-winning cooking.

Before he started behind the stove, he had spent three years behind bars.

"I grew up selling drugs. I went to jail, to prison, for trafficking guns and drugs," Ruiz said. "My way out was food."

He says life now seems pretty surreal, and he wants his story to help others.

Ruiz's episode of Beat Bobby Flay airs on March 14 at 8 p.m. on the Food Network. 

There will be a viewing party in Española at Blue Heron Brewery, starting at 6 p.m.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: March 09, 2019 09:29 PM
Created: March 09, 2019 08:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Woman claims neighbor killed her two dogs in SW Albuquerque
Luna
Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque
Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque
Historic recreational marijuana bill includes big changes
Historic recreational marijuana bill includes big changes
Man captured on video stealing rocks from median
Man captured on video stealing rocks from median
Advertisement




Thousands show up to New Mexico United inaugural season opener
Thousands show up to New Mexico United inaugural season opener
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
Chevel Shepherd performs at Rich Ford's 58th anniversary
Chevel Shepherd performs at Rich Ford's 58th anniversary
Minimum wage debate rages in New Mexico after 10 year freeze
Minimum wage debate rages in New Mexico after 10 year freeze
Woman claims neighbor killed her two dogs in SW Albuquerque
Luna