NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fernando Ruiz is a chef in Chama, and next week he will be on the Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay.
Before that, Ruiz was the champion on the popular Food Network show Chopped in 2016. He also earned the top spot on another Food Network show, Guy's Grocery Games.
Ruiz came to KOB on Saturday to give us a taste of his award-winning cooking.
Before he started behind the stove, he had spent three years behind bars.
"I grew up selling drugs. I went to jail, to prison, for trafficking guns and drugs," Ruiz said. "My way out was food."
He says life now seems pretty surreal, and he wants his story to help others.
Ruiz's episode of Beat Bobby Flay airs on March 14 at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.
There will be a viewing party in Española at Blue Heron Brewery, starting at 6 p.m.
