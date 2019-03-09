NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'

Before he started behind the stove, he had spent three years behind bars.

"I grew up selling drugs. I went to jail, to prison, for trafficking guns and drugs," Ruiz said. "My way out was food."

He says life now seems pretty surreal, and he wants his story to help others.

Ruiz's episode of Beat Bobby Flay airs on March 14 at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

There will be a viewing party in Española at Blue Heron Brewery, starting at 6 p.m.