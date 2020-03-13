NM churches respond differently amid coronavirus outbreak

Kai Porter
Created: March 13, 2020 06:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Churches across New Mexico are taking precautions to protect people from the coronavirus.
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced Thursday that mass would be canceled for the foreseeable future.
Sagebrush Church is telling its members who were planning on attending weekend services at any of its locations around New Mexico to stay home.
"Notice I didn't say don't go to church. I said stay home and join us for church online," said Pastor Todd Cook, who released a YouTube video Friday.
The Legacy Church website displays a message saying, "We will still be having our regularly scheduled services."
Earlier this week, Legacy's pastor, Steve Smotherman, posted a now-deleted video on Facebook that was critical of the governor for saying that people should consider not going to church because of the coronavirus.
Citizen Church announced on its website that it's also still holding Sunday service. But the church says it is encouraging people who are ill, senior citizens, people with serious chronic medical conditions and those with weakened immune systems to stay home.
Calvary plans on holding its regularly scheduled services at all of its campuses. Officials with the church said they are disinfecting all common areas regularly.
