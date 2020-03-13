NM churches respond differently amid coronavirus outbreak | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM churches respond differently amid coronavirus outbreak

NM churches respond differently amid coronavirus outbreak

Kai Porter
Created: March 13, 2020 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Churches across New Mexico are taking precautions to protect people from the coronavirus.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced Thursday that mass would be canceled for the foreseeable future. 

Advertisement

Sagebrush Church is telling its members who were planning on attending weekend services at any of its locations around New Mexico to stay home. 

"Notice I didn't say don't go to church. I said stay home and join us for church online," said Pastor Todd Cook, who released a YouTube video Friday.

The Legacy Church website displays a message saying, "We will still be having our regularly scheduled services."

Earlier this week, Legacy's pastor, Steve Smotherman, posted a now-deleted video on Facebook that was critical of the governor for saying that people should consider not going to church because of the coronavirus.

Citizen Church announced on its website that it's also still holding Sunday service. But the church says it is encouraging people who are ill, senior citizens, people with serious chronic medical conditions and those with weakened immune systems to stay home.

Calvary plans on holding its regularly scheduled services at all of its campuses. Officials with the church said they are disinfecting all common areas regularly. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19
New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19
Full Press Conference: Governor provides important information about coronavirus
Full Press Conference: Governor provides important information about coronavirus
APS: Grab & Go meals will be available for students at over 80 locations
APS: Grab & Go meals will be available for students at over 80 locations
Test results come back negative, zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Test results come back negative, zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
NM tries to lessen impact of coronavirus outbreak on small businesses, employees
NM tries to lessen impact of coronavirus outbreak on small businesses, employees
Advertisement


NM churches respond differently amid coronavirus outbreak
NM churches respond differently amid coronavirus outbreak
New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19
New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19
Full Press Conference: Governor provides important information about coronavirus
Full Press Conference: Governor provides important information about coronavirus
New legislation would give ABQ mayor more power during coronavirus outbreak
New legislation would give ABQ mayor more power during coronavirus outbreak
NM tries to lessen impact of coronavirus outbreak on small businesses, employees
NM tries to lessen impact of coronavirus outbreak on small businesses, employees