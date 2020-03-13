NM churches respond differently amid coronavirus outbreak

The Legacy Church website displays a message saying, "We will still be having our regularly scheduled services."

Earlier this week, Legacy's pastor, Steve Smotherman, posted a now-deleted video on Facebook that was critical of the governor for saying that people should consider not going to church because of the coronavirus.

Citizen Church announced on its website that it's also still holding Sunday service. But the church says it is encouraging people who are ill, senior citizens, people with serious chronic medical conditions and those with weakened immune systems to stay home.

Calvary plans on holding its regularly scheduled services at all of its campuses. Officials with the church said they are disinfecting all common areas regularly.