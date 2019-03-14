NM coding students going to the Netherlands

Mekhi is just one of the many success stories through the program according to Cultivating Coders Founder and CEO Charles Ashley.

"We've had 167 kids go through our program from across the state of New Mexico and it's allowed young people from all types of backgrounds to have these opportunities," said Ashley.

Speaking of opportunity, this weekend Cultivating Coders is taking 10 students from across New Mexico and the Navajo Nation to the Netherlands for an intensive week-long coding workshop.

The program will allow the students to learn to fight cybercrime alongside international hackers and much more.

Mekhi hopes this will help set him up for a career in coding.

"I started noticing the opportunities that can come from it, how rare it is to find a coder and how easy it is to find a good career within coding, it really took my attention," said Majedi.

Ashley says that diversity is also a major part of the program.

"Our first goal was to reach out to the various tribes and pueblos in our state and offer our services. Navajo Nation has been our partner from the very beginning," said Ashley.

From New Mexico to the Netherlands, young coders like Mekhi will become the future of the high tech industry.

"This is a big opportunity for me and so I'd just like to be ready for it," said Majedi.

For more information, visit the Cultivating Coders website or email info@cultivatecoders.com