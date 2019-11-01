NM college students competing in esports

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- College students are taking on a growing industry—esports.
“I'm a little bit older than everyone else is, but I've been playing since my dad bought me a Super Nintendo when I was like 2 years old,” said Dakoda Emberlin, who competed in an esports tournament at Isleta Resort and Casino.
The tournament focused on teams in New Mexico playing League of Legends.
“In this game, you're required to play with four other people,” Emberlin said. “We mesh together and we make something honestly super beautiful out of it.”
Students believe esports is a path to success in the future.
“We're in an age where that’s how we connect,” Emberlin said. “We connect online, and I am very grateful that UNM and NMSU and CNM have reached out and lets us do events like this.”
