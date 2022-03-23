NM congresswoman promises investigation into Torrance County facility after unannounced visit

KOB 4 talked with the congresswoman Wednesday morning and she says it's clear operators were not prepared for her to show up.

Stansbury arrived at the detention center Monday morning and she said she was forced to wait inside a conference room for an hour and a half before she was allowed to tour the facility, and even then, she was only taken inside a few areas. She said what she heard from the people inside was evidence enough of serious civil rights violations.

"I think New Mexicans would be shocked to know what is happening, literally in our backyards," Stansbury said.

Stansbury said she is deeply concerned about conditions inside the facility, after she experienced them firsthand.

“That portion of the jail had an overriding smell of sewage in it, and that is one of the things that the IG report had detailed,” she said.

She was only allowed inside two housing units Monday but said that was enough to prove serious oversight is needed at the facility, especially when it comes to the asylum seekers detained by ICE.

"The people who are being held in this facility came here seeking asylum, and they're being held literally, by the admission of the facility itself, in the exact same conditions of people who've committed actual in some cases, violent crimes,” said Stansbury.

Stansbury said she talked to a group of men from Turkey, who did not know the status of their legal case or have access to legal counseling. She said some of them didn't even know why they were being held in the first place.

“As an American, this goes against every grain of a free society and democracy. Having access to justice as a fundamental civil right and is protected under the law.”

Stansbury admitted it appears some repairs were made following the inspector general's report but says there is a much bigger issue to address.

“We have an out of state for profit business, that is making $2 million a month, a month, for holding detainees in prison conditions who are seeking asylum in our country.”

Stansbury said she is working with other members of congress and the White House to end the use of private, for-profit prisons in immigration cases, and that starts in Torrance County.

"This is not the end of the story. This facility is now on everyone's radar nationally. And it's clear that there's going to be an ongoing investigation and oversight over what's happening in this facility.”

The congresswoman said she plans on visiting the facility several more times in the coming months – and some of those visits will be unannounced.