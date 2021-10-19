NM Court of Appeals orders retrial for man convicted of killing ABQ veteran

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Court of Appeals ordered a retrial for the man who killed an Army veteran during an attempted robbery at an ATM in 2016.

The court ruled the jury, in 2018, should have considered a voluntary manslaughter charge for Matthew Chavez because the victim pulled a gun on him. The court argued Second District Court Judge Cristina Jaramillo made a mistake by not allowing the jury to consider the charge.