NM Crisis Line sees uptick in calls

"We know that as people step back in to the community, the distresses and the anxiety from everything is going to take a toll once things kind of settle in and people have a chance to take a breath," added Linebrink-Allison.

During the pandemic, there was a big push to let people know that help is out there, and that could be a reason for the increase in calls.

"It's kind of hard to really talk about if it's the need or if it's the awareness that created the rise in call volume that we're seeing because we have had so many wonderful opportunities where we've increased program access,” said Linebrink-Allison.

“So we added the healthcare worker and first responder support line so that healthcare workers and first responders had their own dedicated line to call and talk to when they needed to talk."

If you need to talk, Linebrink-Allison said don't hesitate to call.

"You're not alone. If you need someone to talk to, there's always somebody here to hear you," she said.

New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 1-855-NM-CRISIS.