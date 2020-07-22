NM Democrats critical of Pres. Trump, BCSO sheriff following Operation Legend announcement

Heinrich believes Sheriff Gonzales is "out of step with the vast major of people who live in the county" for backing Operation Legend and opposing body cameras.

Sheriff Gonzales provided the following statement about his decision to back Operation Legend:

“My condolences continue to be with the family of Jacqueline Vigil. It was an honor to listen to her widow speak, as her two NM State Police officer sons listened, about the great need for assistance to combat Albuquerque's crime crisis and solve the countless murders. Today's announcement from the federal government speaks for itself, and the local FBI also made it clear what Operation Legend special agents will do: combat Albuquerque's out of control crime crisis and solve homicides. The women and men of BCSO and I will continue to work day and night to protect our children, families, and businesses."

I am in DC for a follow-up meeting on crime in our cities, specifically Albuquerque, with the President and Attorney General. We have a had a continued surge in crime in Albuquerque for years, including the six murders in the last two weeks. My meeting has nothing to do with Portland or “troops”. We met last year when Operation Relentless Pursuit was established and that is what the meeting today was about. This is an opportunity to reach across the aisle in the critical fight against crime which continues to grip Albuquerque with murders, gun violence, property crimes, home invasions, and auto thefts.”

Other Democratic leaders issue response to Operation Legend

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, worries that federal agents in Albuquerque will intimidate voters.

Rep. Deb Haaland accused Sheriff Gonzales of being Pres. Trump's accomplice in "deploying federal law enforcement officers into Albuquerque to harass communities and divide us."

Mayor Tim Keller said, “We always welcome partnerships in constitutional crime fighting that are in step with our community, but we won’t sell out our city for a bait and switch excuse to send secret police to Albuquerque. Operation Legend is not real crime fighting; it’s politics standing in the way of police work and makes us less safe.”

Attorney General Hector Balderas added his voice to the criticism. He said "public safety should not be politicized to score cheap points."

Sen. Tom Udall was critical of the decision to send federal agents to Albuquerque. He said he will be "seeking answers about the exact authorities, missions, duration and conditions attached to this operation."