NM Department of Health will offer drive-thru flu shot clinic
Christina Rodriguez
October 21, 2019 08:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) will host a drive-thru shot clinic in northeast Albuquerque this Saturday, Oct. 26. 

The clinic will be held at the NMDOH's Midtown Public Health Office from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. The flu vaccination is free for children and uninsured adults, while supplies last. 

For those that are insured, the NMDOH asks that they bring their insurance card with them. 

To find more information about the clinic, call the Midtown Public Health Office at 841-4100. 

