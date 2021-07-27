NM doctors offer advice after CDC issues new mask guidance

“There's no easy or polite way to say this, but part of the problem is far too many people didn't get vaccinated," said Dr. Scott Carroll, a local child psychiatrist. “Obviously, as a healthcare professional, I'm disappointed and I'm worried about everyone's safety."

Carroll and Cvijanovich know this might not sit well with many New Mexicans, especially those who got vaccinated.

“I think all of us are tired of this strange life and having to wear masks and not getting to see each other's faces," Cvijanovich said.

Cvijanovich said we still have a responsibility.

Doctors believe this switch will be easier, but recommended to start talking to children now before school starts.

“Kids are actually very adaptable as long as the adults are kind of like ‘hey this is just what we have to do, and the adults are doing it too’ — kids are fine,’" Carroll said.

Even if parents are vaccinated, they recommended that parents stand in solidarity with their children and wear masks too.

“If we don't make a big deal out of it, and do the right thing for our safety and our families safety, we will get through it, we will be fine," Carroll said.