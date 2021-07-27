NM doctors offer advice after CDC issues new mask guidance

Megan Abundis
Updated: July 27, 2021
Created: July 27, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Local doctors offered advice for navigating the challenges of re-masking in New Mexico after the CDC issued new guidelines on masks Tuesday.
There are feelings of frustration and even depression as people think about changing their routines in this pandemic again.
"I think it's hard for people to remember that this is incredibly fluid, we've never faced anything like this before, and it has been challenging for the public and healthcare providers because we are constantly having to adjust everything we say, you know, wear masks, don't wear masks,” said Dr. Alexandria Cvijanovich, president of the New Mexico Pediatric Society.
The CDC recommended everyone wear masks indoors, and Gov. Michelle Lujan supported that move for New Mexicans.
“There's no easy or polite way to say this, but part of the problem is far too many people didn't get vaccinated," said Dr. Scott Carroll, a local child psychiatrist. “Obviously, as a healthcare professional, I'm disappointed and I'm worried about everyone's safety."
Carroll and Cvijanovich know this might not sit well with many New Mexicans, especially those who got vaccinated.
“I think all of us are tired of this strange life and having to wear masks and not getting to see each other's faces," Cvijanovich said.
Cvijanovich said we still have a responsibility.
Doctors believe this switch will be easier, but recommended to start talking to children now before school starts.
“Kids are actually very adaptable as long as the adults are kind of like ‘hey this is just what we have to do, and the adults are doing it too’ — kids are fine,’" Carroll said.
Even if parents are vaccinated, they recommended that parents stand in solidarity with their children and wear masks too.
“If we don't make a big deal out of it, and do the right thing for our safety and our families safety, we will get through it, we will be fine," Carroll said.
