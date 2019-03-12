NM Dream Team backs new Dream and Promise Act

“At any moment my family or I can be deported,” said Murguia.

HR 6 includes conditional permanent residency for those eligible and a pathway for permanent status.

“What we wanted to focus on is a bill that really gives them something permanent, right?” said Flaviano Graciano, communication director for the New Mexico DREAM Team. “Something that will really provide them the opportunity to be able to build their future here.”

Though it may seem like a longshot under the current administration, Graciano said that’s just adding fuel to the fire.

“Hearts can change and so can minds. So we are backing that bill with that mentality,” said Graciano.

So it becomes more than just a dream.

“This will help us to get a better life to complete your dreams that is having a career,” said Murguia.

They are calling on our New Mexico's congressional leadership to back this bill, with the hope it moves through the house without any changes.