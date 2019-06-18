NM Dream Team offers summer camp | KOB 4
Casey Torres
June 18, 2019 07:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Dream Team is offering their Summer of Dreams program for the second year in a row.

The free summer program kicks off Wednesday at 12 p.m. in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, but registration is open until the end of the week.

The program's manager, Eduardo Esquivel, said the camp will focus on the local political system.

They will focus different skills such as public speaking, learning about representatives, social justice movements and more.

"We want them to see a government that is reflective of them. We want the representatives to be reflective of them. We want them to walk into city hall. We want them to walk into the capital in Santa Fe and feel like it is their home, their place, and where their voice will be heard,” Esquivel said.

Participants will receive a free bus pass and pool pass.

The summer program will end July 25.

For more information or to register, click here.

Casey Torres


Created: June 18, 2019 07:01 AM

