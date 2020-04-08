NM Dream Team raises COVID-19 relief money for undocumented families

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Dream Team, a nonprofit led by immigrant youth, started a GoFundMe page over the weekend for undocumented families who won’t receive financial help from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their communications director, Flaviano Graciano, said the goal is to hopefully receive $50,000 in donations to offer each family at least $1,000.
He said about 50,000 undocumented immigrants live in New Mexico, but the number could be bigger.
If it is, they are prepared. Once they reach $10,000 – Graciano said a board of community leaders will start accepting applications.
The process for submitting an application isn’t set yet, but families can reach out via social media or email:
