NM Dream Team raises COVID-19 relief money for undocumented families | KOB 4
Casey Torres
Updated: April 08, 2020 02:01 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 01:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Dream Team, a nonprofit led by immigrant youth, started a GoFundMe page over the weekend for undocumented families who won’t receive financial help from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their communications director, Flaviano Graciano, said the goal is to hopefully receive $50,000 in donations to offer each family at least $1,000.

He said about 50,000 undocumented immigrants live in New Mexico, but the number could be bigger.

If it is, they are prepared. Once they reach $10,000 – Graciano said a board of community leaders will start accepting applications.

The process for submitting an application isn’t set yet, but families can reach out via social media or email:

If you would like to donate, click here.


