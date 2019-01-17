NM gets biggest cut from oil and gas tax in nation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM gets biggest cut from oil and gas tax in nation

Hawker Vanguard
January 17, 2019 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - According to a study of the nine oil-producing states, New Mexico gets the biggest cut from taxing oil and gas in the entire nation.

Advertisement

New Mexico’s tax rate is 20 percent, compared to about 15 percent for Wyoming and Texas, which get the second and third highest cuts.

“The government gets the largest share of oil and gas revenue as a percentage of production,” President of the New Mexico Tax Research Institute Richard Anklam said.

The estimated amount of money from last year is estimated in the billions.

“The fact that we produce a lot of oil and gas is no secret, that’s why we have a surplus, but how we get it and where we get it is interesting and not known to everybody,” Anklam said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has already mentioned investing $500 million of additional money into state education.

The governor and state lawmakers will ultimately decide how the money from oil and gas will be spent.

“These resources are finite and they really belong to current and future generations of New Mexicans,” Anklam said.

Oil and gas money goes into a trust that distributes to New Mexico’s General Fund, which provides money for education and public safety.

New Mexico currently ranks third in the nation for oil production, and ninth for natural gas.

Credits

Hawker Vanguard


Updated: January 17, 2019 06:27 PM
Created: January 17, 2019 05:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 people pulled from avalanche in Taos
2 people pulled from avalanche in Taos
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Fire crews respond to explosion at house in Rio Rancho
Fire crews respond to explosion at house in Rio Rancho
Shooting victim identified; Police search Tingley for murder weapon
Shooting victim identified; Police search Tingley for murder weapon
Man accused of killing fiancé in southwest Albuquerque
Man accused of killing fiancé in southwest Albuquerque
Advertisement




Fire crews respond to explosion at house in Rio Rancho
Fire crews respond to explosion at house in Rio Rancho
2 people pulled from avalanche in Taos
2 people pulled from avalanche in Taos
PARCC replacement test selected
PARCC replacement test selected
Lawmakers plan to provide a better education for at-risk students
Lawmakers plan to provide a better education for at-risk students
Shooting victim identified; Police search Tingley for murder weapon
Shooting victim identified; Police search Tingley for murder weapon