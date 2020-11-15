NM GOP chairman and former Gov. Gary Johnson speak out against two-week shutdown

Johnson said he thinks shutdowns deny people their freedom.

“There’s no question that when you order a shutdown like this, that the spread flattens,” Johnson said. “ There’s no question about that, but we’re talking about short term, and we’re talking about long term, and we’re talking about liberty and freedom that’s being denied to individuals in this state.”

“Will more people die? I don’t know. Maybe that’s a bit of conjecture. This is an issue where there are two sides to every single question,” he added.

State leaders have reiterated that the best way to beat the virus is to stay home.

"This strategy we believe will be, can be successful,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during a virtual COVID update Friday.

We are in a life or death situation,” she added.

State leaders said a shutdown will lower the chances of hospitals becoming overwhelmed, but Johnson said hospitals have proven they can problem-solve to make sure they’re OK.

New Mexico GOP Chairman Steve Pearce has been against shutdowns from day one.

“I think people are near a breaking point,” he said.

Pearce said he thinks parts of the state that have been less impacted by the virus should have fewer restrictions.

“You need to be looking at this much more strategically, trying to figure out how to keep as much of our life going as usual and still manage to not get the entire population sick. Other states seem to be doing it. We don’t seem to be doing that,” he said.

When asked if New Mexico would’ve seen more COVID-related deaths if state leaders had kept everything open, Pearce said there’s only one way to know.

“I don’t know. I think there’s only one way to assess that, and maybe that’s to give it a shot,” he said.

If there’s one thing each side of the political spectrum can agree on, it’s that the state will eventually have to figure out how to get the economy back on track.



