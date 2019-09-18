NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents

The scholarship would cover any tuition and fees not paid for by the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship, which requires a 2.5 GPA. The money would come from legislative appropriations, with an estimated cost of $25 to $35 million.

The plan still needs to be approved by the state legislature. New Mexico would be the second state in the country to establish tuition-free college.

The program would benefit an estimated 55,000 students per year. If approved, current students would be eligible for tuition assistance for future semesters.

Today I’m thrilled to announce a huge development for New Mexico higher education – we’re going to make college tuition-free for New Mexico students. #NewMexicoOpportunity pic.twitter.com/mRTsnKevIA — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 18, 2019

