NM hospitals detail how they are responding to health emergency

Presbyterian, which has 453 beds, according to their website, wouldn't say how many beds are currently full. Instead, they provided KOB 4 with the following statement:

“Presbyterian has prepared extensively to handle a potential surge of patients due to COVID-19. Our commitment to the community is to use every resource possible to meet the care needs of our friends, families and neighbors. In the Albuquerque metro area, Presbyterian can double ICU capacity by cancelling elective surgical cases and flexing some clinical positions, such as anesthesiologists, to expand our critical care workforce. In addition, we could repurpose procedure recovery areas and operating suites and expand the telehealth options already widely used throughout our system. We can also make similar capacity increases in our general medical units. Beyond those measures, in an even more emergent situation, we can work with other health systems to further expand ICU capacity through shared staffing and resources.” Jason Mitchell, M.D., chief medical officer at Pres.