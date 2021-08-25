NM hospitals on pace to hit crisis levels of care within next week

There are a couple of reasons why New Mexico hospitals are already feeling the strain. State health officials said one reason is staffing – there is a nationwide nursing shortage.

In addition, hospitals were already full due to patients who delayed care over the last year and a half.

Health officials said they are projecting 1,300 to 1,500 COVID-19 cases a day by the end of August. Virtually all of the new cases in New Mexico are the Delta variant, and it is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

According the NMDOH, a majority of the cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. However, as the state collects more data, officials noted that there have been more COVID-19 cases in people who are vaccinated, too.

From February to August, nearly 90% of all COVID-19 cases were among the unvaccinated. In the last month, around 23% of COVID-19 cases were among the vaccinated.

Health officials said it's still important to note that the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and deaths. They are urging New Mexicans to please get vaccinated.

There's been a huge surge of vaccinations over the last month – almost a 40% increase from July to August.