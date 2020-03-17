NM hospitals treating influx of patients as fear of COVID-19 grows

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 17, 2020 06:43 PM
Created: March 17, 2020 05:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Health care workers are busy dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in New Mexico.
"What we've done is opened a separate area outside the emergency department where we are seeing patients with complaints such as fever and cough," said Dr. Steve McLaughlin, chair of emergency medicine at UNM. "In the last couple of days, we've seen on the order of 50-70 patients a day with those kind of complaints."
Most people who have been tested for COVID-19 do not have the virus. The New Mexico Department of Health claims there are enough test kits to meet current demand. Health officials are running a few hundred specimens a day but are looking at possibly establishing 24-hour shifts to increase that number.
Presbyterian said it is prepared should the coronavirus spread even more.
"We've been running drills for almost three weeks now, so we are prepared when patients coming in," said Dr. Jason Mitchell, Presbyterian's chief medical officer.
Presbyterian has been offering drive-thru testing for people who believe they might have COVID-19. Dr. Mitchell said patients also have other options if they believe they may have the virus.
"We do not want people to get screened in our hospital, clinics, we have a couple good ways to screen patients," Dr. Mitchell said. "One of them is online. We have video visits, and it's free to everyone in New Mexico so you can get an answer right away to see if you need to get tested."
Inside Presbyterian hospitals, staff is treating people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are going to take care of them and as the biggest healthcare system in the state," Dr. Mitchell said.
Dr. Mitchell said, right now, there is plenty of bed capacity, respirators, personal protective equipment, adequate staffing and test units. However, Dr. Mitchell said they are using all of their resources cautiously.
He added that there is something people can do to prevent the spread of the virus.
"It's time to stay at home, be with your family and make sure that you don't contribute to the spread or catch the infection," Dr. Mitchell said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company