NM hospitals treating influx of patients as fear of COVID-19 grows

"We've been running drills for almost three weeks now, so we are prepared when patients coming in," said Dr. Jason Mitchell, Presbyterian's chief medical officer.

Presbyterian has been offering drive-thru testing for people who believe they might have COVID-19. Dr. Mitchell said patients also have other options if they believe they may have the virus.

"We do not want people to get screened in our hospital, clinics, we have a couple good ways to screen patients," Dr. Mitchell said. "One of them is online. We have video visits, and it's free to everyone in New Mexico so you can get an answer right away to see if you need to get tested."

Inside Presbyterian hospitals, staff is treating people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are going to take care of them and as the biggest healthcare system in the state," Dr. Mitchell said.

Dr. Mitchell said, right now, there is plenty of bed capacity, respirators, personal protective equipment, adequate staffing and test units. However, Dr. Mitchell said they are using all of their resources cautiously.

He added that there is something people can do to prevent the spread of the virus.

"It's time to stay at home, be with your family and make sure that you don't contribute to the spread or catch the infection," Dr. Mitchell said.