NM hotel industry struggling during COVID-19 outbreak

Brittany Costello
Updated: April 09, 2020 06:56 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor's Public Health Order requires hotels and motels have been forced to decrease capacity to 25%, and it's having an impact on the industry.

“This is definitely going to put many, many more properties under stress, more closures. More people are considering closures of properties,” said Imesh Vaidya, CEO of Premiere Hospitality and Regional Director for the Asian American Hotel Owner’s Association.

Vaidya said he’s planning on closing two hotels temporarily.

“Depending on the brand, the economy brand can break even around 50%, the mid-level brands require a little more occupancy, anywhere from 60% to 65% to break even,” said Vaidya. “Currently we’re using our savings if we have any. Many of us have applied for the loans.”

He said those loans will only cover payroll for eight weeks, and he admits, they’ll be hard to pay back.

Vaidya said at this point, hotel owners, including himself, are trying every way to stay afloat.

“We called every provider whether its our cable provider, whether its our trash collection, whether its our internet provider, we’ve called everyone saying we need assistance on lowering our expenses for the time being, for the next three to four months,” he said.

According to the Hotel Lodgers Association in 2018 there were around 34,000 hotel employees in the state. Vaidya said many hotels have already reduced staff by 90%.


