NM hotel industry struggling during COVID-19 outbreak

He said those loans will only cover payroll for eight weeks, and he admits, they’ll be hard to pay back.

Vaidya said at this point, hotel owners, including himself, are trying every way to stay afloat.

“We called every provider whether its our cable provider, whether its our trash collection, whether its our internet provider, we’ve called everyone saying we need assistance on lowering our expenses for the time being, for the next three to four months,” he said.

According to the Hotel Lodgers Association in 2018 there were around 34,000 hotel employees in the state. Vaidya said many hotels have already reduced staff by 90%.