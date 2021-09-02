NM House Democrats announce proposals to reduce gun violence

Below are the details on the proposals released Thursday, which cover crime prevention, supporting law enforcement, pretrial lock up and penalties.

PREVENTION

Creating the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, in which state lawmakers would study the issues and craft proposals

Funding for the Crime Reduction Grant Program, which would allow local governments to start their own crime-reduction programs in their communities.

Funding for more Behavioral health workers

Expanding community schools and school-based health centers for kids’ physical and mental well-being

Funding for environment measures such as better street lighting

Creating a Violence Intervention Program

Creating a 24/7 youth residential detox and treatment center, a resource which advocates say doesn’t exist in Albuquerque

GUN CONTROL AND SAFETY

Penalizing gun owners who don’t safely store guns leading to kids accessing them

Limiting magazine sizes

PRETRIAL SERVICES

Keeping “dangerous criminals” locked up before trial, working with the governor and courts on changes to the pretrial detention system

Increasing funding for stronger pretrial supervision for the department overseeing GPS ankle monitors

PENALTIES

Extending the statute of limitation and increase penalties for second-degree murder from a possible sentence of 15 years to 18

Increasing penalties for running illegal “chop shops” to crack down on stolen cars.

Increase penalties for theft of copper, catalytic converters and other valuable materials

On pretrial detention, these House Democrats are joining the calls for more people accused of violent crimes to be locked up before trial, though any changes would have to come from the courts.

“We can definitely share our opinions. I think everyone agrees, violent criminals should not be let out. If the state has a strong case, they should not be let out prior to trial,” Maestas said.

In one example, Devin Munford was arrested, accused of shooting outside a car, released, and a few months later police say he shot and killed a man.

The group of Democrats also wants better monitoring of GPS ankle bracelets, calling for funding for more workers.

“The culture of that agency needs to change to be more 24/7,” Maestas said.

KOB 4’s reporting shows it’s not. Staff isn’t checking on nights and weekends.

Regarding harsher penalties, these Democrats want an increase to the possible sentence for second degree murder, from 15 years to 18.

There are gun control proposals, including penalizing owners for not safely storing their guns, an idea which has growing support after police say an Albuquerque middle school student shot a classmate last month.

These lawmakers are also joining the governor’s calls for more funding for police departments, including for recruiting and higher pay.

As we’ve reported, there’s a massive influx of cash projected in our state, which may factor into decisions in the legislature.

“The dollar signs are not going to inhibit us. We need to do everything in our power to lower violent crime here in Albuquerque,” Maestas said.

He believes the ideas should have Republican support, but statements sent to KOB 4 Thursday leave that unclear.

House Republican leader Jim Townsend said, “Democrats are finally thinking about fixing the rampant crime problem they created.”

Republican Party of New Mexico Executive Director Kim Skaggs called the proposals “weak” and “vague,” and said the GOP has put forth plenty of proposals.

“They (Democrats) turned their heads and consistently tossed legislation into the trash bin,” Skaggs said.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s specific proposals are expected to come out later this fall.