NM lake, reservoir levels better than last year
Eddie Garcia
May 16, 2019 07:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ample snow melt has done a good job of filling New Mexico's rivers, causing some to flow beyond their banks.
The abundance of water will continue to grow because there's still a lot of snow to be melted in high-elevation areas.
By Memorial Day weekend, people can expect to see healthier lakes and reservoirs compared to last year.
For instance, Elephant Butte Lake is 20% full compared to only 4% just six months ago.
According to the National Weather Service, most New Mexico lakes and reservoirs are flowing up to four times better than last year.
For boating – Heron Lake, Fenton Lake and Sumner Lake are reporting fair conditions.
Good to excellent boating conditions have been reported at Bluewater Lake, Caballo Lake, Conchas Lake and Navajo Lake.
Credits
Created: May 16, 2019 07:04 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved