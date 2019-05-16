NM lake, reservoir levels better than last year | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM lake, reservoir levels better than last year

Eddie Garcia
May 16, 2019 07:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ample snow melt has done a good job of filling New Mexico's rivers, causing some to flow beyond their banks.

Advertisement

The abundance of water will continue to grow because there's still a lot of snow to be melted in high-elevation areas.

By Memorial Day weekend, people can expect to see healthier lakes and reservoirs compared to last year. 

For instance, Elephant Butte Lake is 20% full compared to only 4% just six months ago. 

According to the National Weather Service, most New Mexico lakes and reservoirs are flowing up to four times better than last year. 

For boating – Heron Lake, Fenton Lake and Sumner Lake are reporting fair conditions.

Good to excellent boating conditions have been reported at Bluewater Lake, Caballo Lake, Conchas Lake and Navajo Lake.

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Created: May 16, 2019 07:04 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
Former NE Albuquerque Hastings building being transformed
Former NE Albuquerque Hastings building being transformed
Father and his two children found dead in Santa Fe County home
Father and his two children found dead in Santa Fe County home
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion
Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion
Advertisement




NMSP: Officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
NMSP: Officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
DA's office moves forward with $1M International District crime plan
DA's office moves forward with $1M International District crime plan
NTSB: Helicopter pilot blamed himself in New Mexico crash
NTSB: Helicopter pilot blamed himself in New Mexico crash
Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion
Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion