NM lake, reservoir levels better than last year

For instance, Elephant Butte Lake is 20% full compared to only 4% just six months ago.

According to the National Weather Service, most New Mexico lakes and reservoirs are flowing up to four times better than last year.

For boating – Heron Lake, Fenton Lake and Sumner Lake are reporting fair conditions.

Good to excellent boating conditions have been reported at Bluewater Lake, Caballo Lake, Conchas Lake and Navajo Lake.