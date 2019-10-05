NM land commissioner wants to cancel Epstein grazing leases

Instead, it was used to secure Epstein’s privacy.

“I don't think you or I are under any misrepresentation that Mr. Epstein was a rancher,” Garcia Richard said.

Epstein’s company argued it complied fully with the terms of the grazing leases. They said when the Land Office visited the ranch in July, they found “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Epstein was arrested in New York in July on sex trafficking charges before officials said he killed himself in prison.