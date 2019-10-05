NM land commissioner wants to cancel Epstein grazing leases
Kassi Nelson
October 05, 2019 09:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—There is a new push to keep land around Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch out of the hands of the State Land Office.
Jeffrey Epstein’s company wants to stop State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard from canceling two grazing leases.
A month ago, Garcia Richard announced she was canceling those leases because state officials said contracts show the land was supposed to be used for cattle grazing.
Instead, it was used to secure Epstein’s privacy.
“I don't think you or I are under any misrepresentation that Mr. Epstein was a rancher,” Garcia Richard said.
Epstein’s company argued it complied fully with the terms of the grazing leases. They said when the Land Office visited the ranch in July, they found “nothing out of the ordinary.”
Epstein was arrested in New York in July on sex trafficking charges before officials said he killed himself in prison.
