NM lawmakers discuss hate groups, extremism at anti-terrorism summit

"So there was nothing that we heard from any of our researchers that should give New Mexicans a sense that we are in more extreme danger than anyone else," Lujan Grisham said. "But after saying that, there are real threats in this country and the escalation of hate and extremism is alarming. So alarming that this state and every state should be working the same as we are."

There was no mention of a special session to address the concerns. Lawmakers did say they will hold additional committee meetings to prepare for next year's session.

One possibility is that there will be stricter penalties for hate crimes.

"I think we all recognize the growing threat level deserves consideration," said Attorney General Hector Balderas. "If you have a very, very dangerous individual – that the penalties at least be proportional to the amount of terror and potential harm for communities. So we have identified some areas in the statue that probably need to be looked at."

State Police Chief Tim Johnson said New Mexico needs better communication to help prevent mass shootings.

"I know we work closely together on many other things," Johnson said. "This one is very important based on what happened recently and the trend that's going on around our country. I know New Mexico has had some incidents of this, maybe on a smaller scale. We've been fortunate enough not to have one on the scale of El Paso."