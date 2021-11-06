NM lawmakers pass infrastructure bill on party lines

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 06, 2021 05:18 PM
Created: November 06, 2021 04:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - President Biden's infrastructure bill has passed Congress. The House approved it late Saturday night with a 228 to 206 vote.
Democrats made a pact where progressives agreed to pass the infrastructure bill and centrists promised to vote for the Build Back Better bill, after they were provided an estimate on the bill's price.
"Finally, infrastructure week. I'm so happy to say that. Infrastructure week. Folks, yesterday, I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that we took a monumental step forward as a nation,” said Biden.
The measure passed mostly on party lines, but was opposed by most Republicans, including New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell.
Six members of the leadership of the Progressive caucus also voted against the bill. But other members of the Progressive caucus, including New Mexico Democrats Terea Leger Fernandez and Stansbury voted yes.
About $3.7 billion from the bill will be going to New Mexico for broadband, water, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure needs.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company