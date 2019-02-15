NM lawmakers respond to national emergency declaration

New Mexico's elected leaders have acknowledged that the number of asylum seekers coming to New Mexico has skyrocketed, and they call that a humanitarian crisis.

"Talking with ranchers along the border, I think they are experiencing a real change in terms of that influx," said Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, who represents southern New Mexico. "That means they are seeing more people present at the border and that also increases their fear about safety."

Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who represents northern New Mexico, doesn't believe the president can take money away from areas that Congress already funded.

"The crisis that I would describe is one that is caused by the President - the humanitarian crisis with the number of children separated by their families," Luján said.