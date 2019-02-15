NM lawmakers respond to national emergency declaration
Chris Ramirez
February 15, 2019 06:17 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C. - New Mexico's lawmakers warn that Pres. Trump's national emergency declaration will be met with legal challenges.
"It's not a state of emergency," said Rep. Deb Haaland, who represents the Albuquerque metro area. "I went down to the border last weekend and I never felt safer in my life. There was no fear associated with my trip at all. On the contrary, border patrol and CBP have things under control."
Haaland is not convinced that a national emergency exists to warrant the declaration.
New Mexico's elected leaders have acknowledged that the number of asylum seekers coming to New Mexico has skyrocketed, and they call that a humanitarian crisis.
"Talking with ranchers along the border, I think they are experiencing a real change in terms of that influx," said Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, who represents southern New Mexico. "That means they are seeing more people present at the border and that also increases their fear about safety."
Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who represents northern New Mexico, doesn't believe the president can take money away from areas that Congress already funded.
"The crisis that I would describe is one that is caused by the President - the humanitarian crisis with the number of children separated by their families," Luján said.
Credits
Updated: February 15, 2019 06:17 PM
Created: February 15, 2019 03:41 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved