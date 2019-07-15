NM legislators seek missing data about marijuana incarcerations

Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis, who leads the Cannabis Legalization Working Group, said the state wants those numbers for the same reason Albuquerque did when the city decriminalized marijuana.

"We were able to show that we arrested 100 people for petty marijuana offenses that ultimately didn't result in very much, but spent a lot of public money," Davis said. "And we've been able to reinvest that into other priorities."

The New Mexico Corrections Department said they have around 7,000 people locked up right now, but they don't know how many of them are for marijuana.

"We want that data, and quite frankly, we can't make those decisions without it," Davis said.

People locked up for marijuana offenses would not be automatically absolved if the state made marijuana legal. There is an expungement process that went into effect this year for people to clear felonies from their record.

As far as the number of people locked up for marijuana offenses, the Department of Corrections told KOB 4 they're working on it. They said they will have to go through each inmate one by one before they know.