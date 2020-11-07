NM Lottery | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: November 07, 2020 10:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) —These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

18-24-27-34-60, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)

Pick 3 Day

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-3-3-5

(zero, three, three, five)

Pick 4 Evening

4-9-3-6

(four, nine, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

Roadrunner Cash

01-06-07-23-32

(one, six, seven, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

