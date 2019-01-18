NM museums and historic sites offer free admission to furloughed employees | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM museums and historic sites offer free admission to furloughed employees

NM museums and historic sites offer free admission to furloughed employees Photo: Courtesy of New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

Christina Rodriguez
January 18, 2019 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico's state-run museums and historic sites are offering free admission to furloughed federal employees and their families during the government shutdown.

Advertisement

"Our goal is to support the furloughed worker," said Department of Cultural Affairs cabinet secretary Debra Garcia y Griego.

Furloughed employees just need their photo ID for free admission. 

Some of the locations providing free admission include the New Mexico Museum of Art, New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, National Hispanic Cultural Center, Museum of International Folk Art, and the Jemez Historic Site

For a full list of museums and historic sites, visit the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs website

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: January 18, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: January 18, 2019 05:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Jessica Kelley moved to western NM prison
Jessica Kelley moved to western NM prison
Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide
Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide
Police: Bullying reported to officials before girl's suicide
Police: Bullying reported to officials before girl's suicide
APD releases picture of homicide suspect
APD releases picture of homicide suspect
One killed, another critically injured in Taos avalanche
One killed, another critically injured in Taos avalanche
Advertisement




115 immigrants detained at New Mexico border
115 immigrants detained at New Mexico border
APD releases picture of homicide suspect
APD releases picture of homicide suspect
Jessica Kelley moved to western NM prison
Jessica Kelley moved to western NM prison
NM museums and historic sites offer free admission to furloughed employees
NM museums and historic sites offer free admission to furloughed employees
Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide
Man kills 3-year-old son before committing suicide