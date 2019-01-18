NM museums and historic sites offer free admission to furloughed employees
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico's state-run museums and historic sites are offering free admission to furloughed federal employees and their families during the government shutdown.
"Our goal is to support the furloughed worker," said Department of Cultural Affairs cabinet secretary Debra Garcia y Griego.
Furloughed employees just need their photo ID for free admission.
Some of the locations providing free admission include the New Mexico Museum of Art, New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, National Hispanic Cultural Center, Museum of International Folk Art, and the Jemez Historic Site.
For a full list of museums and historic sites, visit the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs website.
