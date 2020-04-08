NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak | KOB 4
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 08, 2020 02:40 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 02:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The State of New Mexico is offering a one-time $750 stimulus payment to self-employed New Mexicans who are out of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The Self-Employed Stimulus Payment (SESP) will be available to the first 2,000 applicants that qualify. 

Examples of people who can apply include:

  • Musicians and artists with cancelled shows
  • Contract massage therapists at health spas
  • Food truck operators
  • Uber/Lyft drivers
  • Sound technicians at convention centers paid for by the job

To be eligible for SESP an applicant must be self-employed worker, must not be currently collecting Unemployment Insurance benefits, properly registered with Selective Service (if applicable), be a U.S. Citizen or authorized to work in the U.S., provide proof of New Mexico residency, and have a bank account that can accept a direct deposit.

People can apply by creating an account and logging into www.jobs.state.nm.us and clicking on the link for SESP located on their My Workforce Connection page.


