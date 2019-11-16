NM Office of African Americans Affairs host 4th annual Inner Beauty Summit

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Office of African American Affairs partnered with APS and New Mexico Women.org to host the 4th Annual Inner Beauty Summit for middle school girls.
"We just want to be a conduit to be able to help them and assist them in any way they can to move those young ladies forward to be the best that they can be," said Beverly Johnson with the NM Office of African American Affairs.
The summit will offer a variety of workshops that will cover personal, social, academic and self care topics.
It will take place Monday, Nov. 18.
