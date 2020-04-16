OMI providing data to Johns Hopkins to help find treatment for COVID-19

Dr. Edgar said they were contacted by a researcher at Johns Hopkins, who is using CT scans of people who died from lung disease-- and comparing it with images from people who now have COVID-19.

Researchers are hoping to use the information that they get from CT scans to predict how patients with COVID-19 will respond to certain treatments.

"And so it's Johns Hopkins that's doing the real research, and they will publish their results," Dr. Edgar said. "I know as fast as they can, and they're working on it really, really quickly as are all the researchers that are working on COVID-19 projects."

The Office of the Medical Investigator says more than 200 researchers have requested access to their database.

Officials said they did not expect it would be used to treat COVID-19, but they are glad it's available.

