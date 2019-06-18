NM Orthopaedics plans to open HQ at Winrock | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM Orthopaedics plans to open HQ at Winrock

Christina Rodriguez
June 18, 2019 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Orthopaedics is planning to bring their headquarters to Winrock Town Center. 

Advertisement

According to our partners at Albuquerque Business First, the healthcare provider signed a 10-year lease in May

The lease includes 68,000 square-feet at the mixed-use development, and the entirety of the Level 2 office spaces. 

New Mexico Orthopaedics had their headquarters at Presbyterian Hospital since 2004. 

The new campus is expected to open in December. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 18, 2019 06:44 PM
Created: June 18, 2019 03:25 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Authorities raid Albuquerque motel linked to several overdose deaths
Authorities raid Albuquerque motel linked to several overdose deaths
Casting company looking to hire thousands in NM for background roles
Casting company looking to hire thousands in NM for background roles
Car stolen from Senior Games athlete
Car stolen from Senior Games athlete
Parents of student accused of firing gun at Cleveland HS charged
Parents of student accused of firing gun at Cleveland HS charged
Border Patrol warns about criminals crossing into New Mexico
Border Patrol warns about criminals crossing into New Mexico
Advertisement




4 Investigates: Rio Arriba deputies were not trained to use tasers
4 Investigates: Rio Arriba deputies were not trained to use tasers
Heinrich slams president’s plan to limit asylum seekers
Heinrich slams president’s plan to limit asylum seekers
Border Patrol warns about criminals crossing into New Mexico
Border Patrol warns about criminals crossing into New Mexico
Car stolen from Senior Games athlete
Car stolen from Senior Games athlete
Authorities raid Albuquerque motel linked to several overdose deaths
Authorities raid Albuquerque motel linked to several overdose deaths