NM Orthopaedics plans to open HQ at Winrock
Christina Rodriguez
June 18, 2019 06:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Orthopaedics is planning to bring their headquarters to Winrock Town Center.
According to our partners at Albuquerque Business First, the healthcare provider signed a 10-year lease in May.
The lease includes 68,000 square-feet at the mixed-use development, and the entirety of the Level 2 office spaces.
New Mexico Orthopaedics had their headquarters at Presbyterian Hospital since 2004.
The new campus is expected to open in December.
