NM police settle for $300K after detaining disabled woman

The Associated Press
Updated: September 23, 2020 06:21 AM
Created: September 23, 2020 06:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have reached a $300,000 settlement with a disabled woman who accused an officer of grabbing and handcuffing her after she refused to provide ID in 2016.

Jessica Guttman claims in her lawsuit that she and two friends were parked on the side of a highway looking at horses when Officer Kevin Smith arrived and later detained her.

Guttman says Smith caused so much trauma that she collapsed and had seizures.

Two state police spokesmen, Dusty Francisco and Ray Wilson, did not respond to questions about the case or Smith’s current employment status.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

