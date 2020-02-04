NM priest accused of rape found not guilty | KOB 4
NM priest accused of rape found not guilty

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 04, 2020 04:36 PM
Created: February 04, 2020 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- A former Catholic priest, accused of raping a six-year-old boy, was found not guilty, according to a spokesperson with the attorney general's office. 

Prosecutors claimed Marvin Archuleta, 81, raped the boy in 1986 inside Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Cruz.

The former priest was arrested in 2019 at his northeast Albuquerque apartment. The arrest was the result of a two-year investigation conducted by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Hector Balderas sent KOB 4 the following statement:

“I am inspired by the tremendous courage of the survivor and his family. While we are disappointed with the jury’s verdict, we will continue to stand up for survivors of decades old abuses in these complex cases."


