NM radio telescopes help discover wobbling black hole | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM radio telescopes help discover wobbling black hole

Eddie Garcia
May 02, 2019 07:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An amazing radio image of a black hole was captured by the Very Large Baseline Array Network and it has led to a significant discovery in the field of Albert Einstein's General Relativity.

Advertisement

National Radio Astronomy Observatory spokesman, Dave Finley explains the New Mexico connection.

"Ten antennas spread from Hawaii to the Caribbean, and the control room for that is right here in Socorro for the campus of New Mexico Tech," said Finley.

Two of those dishes are in New Mexico – one in Pie Town, the other in Los Alamos.

Through this discovery, scientists found what they're calling a wobbling black hole, located in our Milky Way Galaxy.

"It's putting out jets of plasma at very high speeds, almost 60% of the speed of light but the direction in which those jets are pointing move very quickly wobbling sort of like a child's top when it's starting to spin down," said Finley.

Finely says this wobble allows the black hole to drag actual spacetime around with it and that helps prove an old theory correct.

"Well we can learn first that Einstein was right and that general relativity is working there," said Finley.

All of this discovery thanks, in part to, New Mexico scientists.

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: May 02, 2019 07:05 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 04:35 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
After 9 years in impound lot, City of Albuquerque returns classic car to owner
After 9 years in impound lot, City of Albuquerque returns classic car to owner
Cleveland High student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average
Cleveland High student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average
Evacuations lifted after bomb threat at Kirtland AFB
Evacuations lifted after bomb threat at Kirtland AFB
Police: Accused child predator turned himself in
Police: Accused child predator turned himself in
Advertisement




MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
More than 670 migrants apprehended within 24 hours
More than 670 migrants apprehended within 24 hours
Anti-Semitic graffiti surfaces at Santa Fe park
Anti-Semitic graffiti surfaces at Santa Fe park
City councilors announce plan to increase community policing on Route 66
City councilors announce plan to increase community policing on Route 66
NM radio telescopes help discover wobbling black hole
NM radio telescopes help discover wobbling black hole