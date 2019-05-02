NM radio telescopes help discover wobbling black hole
Eddie Garcia
May 02, 2019 07:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An amazing radio image of a black hole was captured by the Very Large Baseline Array Network and it has led to a significant discovery in the field of Albert Einstein's General Relativity.
National Radio Astronomy Observatory spokesman, Dave Finley explains the New Mexico connection.
"Ten antennas spread from Hawaii to the Caribbean, and the control room for that is right here in Socorro for the campus of New Mexico Tech," said Finley.
Two of those dishes are in New Mexico – one in Pie Town, the other in Los Alamos.
Through this discovery, scientists found what they're calling a wobbling black hole, located in our Milky Way Galaxy.
"It's putting out jets of plasma at very high speeds, almost 60% of the speed of light but the direction in which those jets are pointing move very quickly wobbling sort of like a child's top when it's starting to spin down," said Finley.
Finely says this wobble allows the black hole to drag actual spacetime around with it and that helps prove an old theory correct.
"Well we can learn first that Einstein was right and that general relativity is working there," said Finley.
All of this discovery thanks, in part to, New Mexico scientists.
