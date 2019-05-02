NM radio telescopes help discover wobbling black hole

Two of those dishes are in New Mexico – one in Pie Town, the other in Los Alamos.

Through this discovery, scientists found what they're calling a wobbling black hole, located in our Milky Way Galaxy.

"It's putting out jets of plasma at very high speeds, almost 60% of the speed of light but the direction in which those jets are pointing move very quickly wobbling sort of like a child's top when it's starting to spin down," said Finley.

Finely says this wobble allows the black hole to drag actual spacetime around with it and that helps prove an old theory correct.

"Well we can learn first that Einstein was right and that general relativity is working there," said Finley.

All of this discovery thanks, in part to, New Mexico scientists.