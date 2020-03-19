NM reporter in self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 | KOB 4
Advertisement

NM reporter in self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 19, 2020 07:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Christian Marquez is a reporter for KOB 4 partner, Searchlight New Mexico, who had recently attended a journalism conference in New Orleans. 

When he returned to New Mexico, he was notified that multiple people at the conference had tested positive for COIVD-19. 

Advertisement

"My first immediate reaction was kind of to freak out a little bit, I'm not going to lie to you," Marquez said. "My first call was to the Department of Health to see what my next steps should be and I actually ended up going to UNM Hospital that night to the ER, as they recommended and went through that whole process." 

Marquez wanted to ensure that he wasn't spreading the virus to anyone else, and find out what he might need to do in order to step up safety at the office. 

He says the experience gave him a look into the problems that thousands of New Mexicans may have to deal with as the pandemic continues. 

Marquez wrote all about it for Searchlight New Mexico. To read his story, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. stresses importance of social distancing while ordering businesses to close
Gov. stresses importance of social distancing while ordering businesses to close
COVID-19: UNM doctor explains danger of community spread
COVID-19: UNM doctor explains danger of community spread
COVID-19 patient may have been infected by community spread in Bernalillo Co.
COVID-19 patient may have been infected by community spread in Bernalillo Co.
Roswell doctor urges residents to prepare to face COVID-19
Roswell doctor urges residents to prepare to face COVID-19
PNM worker tests positive for COVID-19
PNM worker tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement


COVID-19: UNM doctor explains danger of community spread
COVID-19: UNM doctor explains danger of community spread
Child care centers impose new COVID-19 protocols, limit capacity
Child care centers impose new COVID-19 protocols, limit capacity
Gov. stresses importance of social distancing while ordering businesses to close
Gov. stresses importance of social distancing while ordering businesses to close
COVID-19: Doctor explains how the nasal swab procedure works
COVID-19: Doctor explains how the nasal swab procedure works
Workforce Solutions receives surge in calls as more people apply for unemployment
Workforce Solutions receives surge in calls as more people apply for unemployment