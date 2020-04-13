NM Republicans, Democrats spar over when to reopen businesses

The owner of Monroe's in Albuquerque said his business has dropped more than 75%. She's also had to lay off 50 workers.

"It's a little harsh to shut down everybody," said Kathy Diaz, owner of Monroe's. "We would like to work with the governor -- I know it's a difficult job that she's in. I don't know who else we can talk to but her -- to listen to us those of us who are willing to work with her. Let's get us back open."

Across the state, some business owners say the governor's order is cookie-cutter, and doesn't address more rural parts of the state.

"I don't care if you're Republican or you're a Democrat, if you're a small business owner, you need to open your doors and do what needs to be done -- no matter what she says," said Shelly Quatieri, a small business owner in Colfax County. "So something is going to happen -- there will be action, whether it's legal or not."

New Mexico Democrats Respond

Democrats criticized Republicans for their approach to restarting the state's economy.

"When we hear the chairperson of the Republican Party and the house minority leader making completely unsubstantiated claims that certain parts of New Mexico can be reopened just because they are rural, I have to reject those statements because they are not based in science, and they do not reflect the reality of what is happening right now in New Mexico," said New Mexico Speaker of the House Brian Egolf.

Prior to the state GOP's press conference about restarting the economy, the governor said she would love to have businesses up and running again, but she added that her focus is on the health of New Mexicans.

"My emotional reaction is -- I want to open everything up tomorrow," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "I want people to go to parks. I want people with large families to do their hiking and picnicking and camping, I want a celebration. We can all go back to school and have commencements for those seniors that deserve that. For every valedictorian that was preparing their speech, they deserve that. I know that is not going to happen, so intellectually here's what I need to happen: I need to see that peak occur so that I know that I've done everything to protect and support our hospital capacity. Two, I need to start and see the transmission, right? The number of positive cases go down."

Despite a call for small businesses to reopen, some businesses said they want to wait until they know it's safe to do so.

Believe me, no one wants to reopen more quickly than I do," said Jessica Carothers, owner of three beauty salons in Albuquerque. "I have rent to pay, bills to pay, debt to pay, my employees are all currently furloughed and struggling to get unemployment benefits, believe me no one wants to reopen businesses more quickly than I do, but I am concerned about the health of my employees and clients more than anything, and I think if we re-open too early, if consumer confidence isn't there, we won't be able to return anyway."

The governor's office provided KOB with the following statement about calls from the GOP to reopen small businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak:

There’s a false choice presented in this rhetoric about the economy. The state cannot safely fully reopen until we have done the work of defeating the virus. It’s that simple. Anything other than that – any half-thought-out proposal about picking winners and losers and allowing partial closures or what have you – will lead to more illnesses and more death. It is these very rural communities, even ones that currently have minimal cases that the state is working so hard to protect – even the smallest outbreak of the virus in a small, rural New Mexico community would threaten to overwhelm the local health care system and result in additional deaths.

And for what it’s worth, there is nothing in any public health order that specifies or prioritizes “big box” stores versus New Mexico businesses. Health, safety and welfare – those are the guiding principles. And the state has done and continues to do a great deal of work to help and boost New Mexico businesses – think I mentioned earlier the EDD and SIC and the programs the state has stood up in those areas. The GOP should, if they are so inclined, find a way to help more of the local businesses they are concerned about get connected to those resources, which is what we are doing every day. - Tripp Stelnicki, director of communications for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.