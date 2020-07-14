NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining

They point to a chart published by the state Health Department. The risk of indoor seating is listed as a level-6.

However, hair salons and barber shops and riding buses are also at level-6, but still permitted to operate.

Last Thursday, the governor explained her decision to shut down indoor dining.

"I think the indoor dining issues are significantly risky," she said. "Restaurants, through no fault of their own, just don't have the right systems, even at 50% to mitigate and you don't have masks on to mitigate transmission."

The lawsuit goes on to state that more than 200 restaurants in New Mexico have been forced to permanently close. The plaintiffs believe the governor's new order will cause more closures.

A court hearing on the lawsuit has not been scheduled yet.

Statement from the governor's office:

The law is clear that the state is empowered, if not obligated, to take action to save the lives of New Mexicans in the face of a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic. It is abundantly clear that those life saving actions taken by the governor and this administration to slow the spread of COVID-19 are within the scope of the law. - Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham