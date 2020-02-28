NM Runners: Get to know the state's major arena soccer team

"It's a lot of commitment on their behalf. It's a professional league,” said Famiglietta. “It’s about the love of the game and the commitment."

The players don’t get paid, but they are still professionals in the Major Arena Soccer League.

The owner, Andres Trujillo, is excited for the season.

"Being able to be a part of something like this is really rewarding. Dealing with these awesome athletes that are local guys,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo is a New Mexico native who said the team is all about representing the Land of Enchantment. They compete in Colorado Springs, Denver, Austin, Wichita Falls, Amarillo and Chihuahua, MX.

Famiglietta and Trujillo said indoor soccer packs a lot of energy in the field since there are less players and a smaller space. There is always action and athletes can play off the wall.

“You're close in the action. You're right there, and you feel the excitement. You feel the boards get hit when they're running full speed and they maybe hit the wall,” said Trujillo.

Their next home game is March 1 at 3 p.m. at the Santa Ana Star Center. Regular tickets are $13.

Rio Rancho residents go in for free with proof of ID.

For more information about the team, click here.