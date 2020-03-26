NM salon makes hand sanitizer, distributes care bags to community

“As soon as we found out that we weren’t able to be open, we decided to utilize the resources that we do have,” she said. “They’re things that are hard to come by which we were plentiful in. Alcohol, Barbicide, hand sanitizer is what we’ve made from them. As well as all the extra gloves that we are not going to be utilizing. ”

They spread the word on Facebook, and delivered the care packages, for free, to people across the city who reached out and requested one.

Stephanie Pick-Baca, owner of New Nordic, donated soaps and lotions to the care packages.

”We’re hoping that we get more donations so that we can also distribute these bags to grocery store cashiers and teachers," she said.

Lily Spurgeon, who works at the salon, said this has been a good way to keep busy and give back during the governor’s stay-at-home order.

“It boosts your morale and it boosts your endorphins and it makes you want to be part of the solution versus feeling like you’re powerless,” she said.

Halusco hoping other businesses like hers get involved too.

“We just wanted to reach out to any other salons, tattoo parlors, place that have similar items, that they’re not going to be utilizing either, and to either kind of follow in our lead and do the same thing or contact us and we can help take those items or their time, teach how to make the packs and reach out to people,” she said.