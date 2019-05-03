NM scientist helps design Mars helicopter

"We saw sunrise and sunset and every season and every type of outcrop and landscape that you can imagine for 15 years," said Crumpler.

Crumpler says he isn't done with Mars just yet.

"Mars has an atmosphere, so we know we can fly things in it," said Crumpler.

That gave Crumpler and his team an idea.

Over the last few years, they worked to create this one of a kind Martian helicopter – which is slated to go to the red planet in July 2020, with NASA's next rover.

"Why not just bop up there with an aerial vehicle of some sort, a drone as it were and check it out and report to the rover and if it looks interesting you can slog your way up there," said Crumpler.

It'll be the first helicopter on Mars!

Believe it or not, Crumpler has to apply to be part of the Mars 2020 mission, despite his 15 years experience with Opportunity Rover.

"The competition is getting pretty stiff since we proved how much fun Mars Rovers are on the surface of Mars," said Crumpler.

He says he hopes he can see those Martian sunrises once again, very soon.

Who knows, he might even get to fly over Opportunity's final resting place – to give it a proper goodbye.