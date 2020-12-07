NM Secretary of Economic Development discusses new opportunities to come with Netflix expansion

Keyes laid out the New Mexico Film Office’s top priorities for the expansion.

“Our priorities for the next few years are really to train our crew base, and make sure that they can upskill so that they're moving up the ladder within the industry,” she said. “We would like to enroll more small businesses in New Mexico within the vendor program for the state film office where lumber companies, restaurants, glass companies can register themselves in order to service the industry. Also, we need to focus on above the line talent and really how to build an ecosystem so that we're not only a crew destination, but we're creating our own content.”

Keyes said 40 percent of a film’s budget goes to local New Mexico vendors.

Netflix plans to provide training programs in partnership with universities, and labors and industry associations.

“One part of the deal that we're really excited about is that Netflix is going to put a trainee center here and also a post-production facility,” she said. “They also will have programs for underrepresented filmmakers—so below the line for the Black, Latino and also Native communities.”

Netflix has productions on the ground now, but the bulk of them will start in 2021— including the newest season of Stranger Things.

“I think it's an exciting time for students here in New Mexico, to be able to train and live and work and stay in their state with their families and also be involved in such an amazing thriving industry in which they can be paid well and get benefits,” Keyes said. “I really I think that New Mexico is the place to be for film and television now.