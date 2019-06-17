NM ski season had 1M visitors hit the slopes | KOB 4
NM ski season had 1M visitors hit the slopes

Ryan Laughlin
June 17, 2019 06:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was the busiest ski season New Mexico has seen in the last 21 years, according to Ski New Mexico.

"One of my goals was to hit over a million,” said George Brooks the executive director of Ski New Mexico. "It's a goal that we need to have for this state."

For the first time in the 11 years Brooks has had his job – New Mexico saw over 1 million visits to the slopes.

"I didn't know we were going to do that, even up until the very end,” Brooks said. “Until we got all the numbers in and it was questionable.”

1,019,513 total visits for the 2018-2019 season across the state.

Brooks said that means a major economic impact.

According to Ski New Mexico, the total economic impact was over $569 million. The ski resorts generated over $45 million in gross receipt taxes for the state and 2,600 people were employed for seasonal work.

Brooks said the average ski resort in New Mexico saw over 185 inches of snow during the ski season. That's the most snow New Mexico has had in 27 years.

"Hopefully we'll continue to promote both us and the state and continue these numbers,” Brooks said.

