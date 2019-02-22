NM ski season getting more than 100 inches of snow
KOB Web Staff
February 22, 2019 07:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The snow may be treacherous for drivers, but ski enthusiasts are loving it after a dismal season last year.
"Mother nature has made up for it this year," said Michael Donovan. Donovan is loving this weather, but it will be a while before any skiers can head up to Sandia Peak.
The tram was shut down Friday due to high winds.
There is still plenty of reason for optimism. According to Ski New Mexico - nearly all of our region's ski resorts have had a season total more than 100 inches.
So far, Sandia Peak has had 96 inches, but that number could go up Friday night.
"Currently have a 41-inch base, and its just been a phenomenal year for Sandia Peak. It means a lot for us for the tram, too," Donovan said.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 22, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: February 22, 2019 04:47 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved