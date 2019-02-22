NM ski season getting more than 100 inches of snow

There is still plenty of reason for optimism. According to Ski New Mexico - nearly all of our region's ski resorts have had a season total more than 100 inches.

So far, Sandia Peak has had 96 inches, but that number could go up Friday night.

"Currently have a 41-inch base, and its just been a phenomenal year for Sandia Peak. It means a lot for us for the tram, too," Donovan said.