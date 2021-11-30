NM skiing and snowboarding season kicks off with successful holiday weekend

"We are on a little bit of a mix," Long said. "We got five inches of natural snow and then we made some really good quality snow."

"We've been making plenty of snow and taking advantage of every opportunity to make that snow when we can with cooler temps," said Reid Weimer, the marketing manager at Red River Ski.

According to Weimer, Red River heavily relied on man-made snow in order to open the day before Thanksgiving. However, machines are still going strong so they can continue to expand their terrain.

"We're closed Monday through Thursday right now this week and next which does allow us to make snow and not have to groom it every night for guests," Weimer said. "We can't just focus on getting more terrain open as fast and as safely as we can."

Other ski areas, such as Sandia Ski, Ski Apache near Ruidoso and Angel Fire, say they're waiting to open their slopes until December.

Officials at Angel Fire say they are planning to welcome guests back Dec. 10 no matter the weather.

"Knocking on wood, yes!" joked Greg Ralph, the director of marketing at Angel Fire Resort.

"We'll have the cold air, we have the water so we'll make man-made snow," Ralph said. "We'll get what nature gives us and weather the storm and charge the season."