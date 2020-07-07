NM small businesses to receive $400M in COVID-19 relief loans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Small Business Recovery Act of 2020 Tuesday. Nearly half a billion dollars will be made available to help New Mexico small businesses recover financially from COVID-19.

The measure allocates $400 million for loans to small businesses and nonprofits and almost $50 million for loans to local governments. The money comes from the state's $5 billion Severance Tax Permanent Fund